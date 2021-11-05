Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to discuss the transfer record of Eddie Howe, who is expected to be appointed the club’s new boss soon.

Howe came close to accepting the job at Celtic in the summer, but eventually opted to snub the Scottish side, who appointed Ange Postecoglou.

He has remained out of work since, but is on course to be named the new Newcastle boss after Villarreal coach Unai Emery rejected the Magpies’ advances.

A large section of Newcastle fans are pleased with Howe being appointed, but there are concerns about his record in the transfer market due to big cash being splashed out at Bournemouth on a number of players who failed to make an impact, including several from Liverpool.

Howe took the Cherries down to the Championship and is now set to enter a new relegation battle, with Newcastle.

For Franko, all eyes are on who is appointed the director of football above Howe, while Muncun admits he has concerns over the manager’s transfer record and thinks he could be a stop-gap.

Adam believes that Howe’s best work is a number of years ago, but Matty is keen to defend Howe’s deals in the transfer market and does not think it should count against him, something PJ also feels as he argues all managers make bad buys.

Jake wants Newcastle to make sure Howe does not buy players from Liverpool, while Paul is already thinking about transfer targets.

Intrigued to see who the Director of Football is. Hopefully this one is signed up, compatible with Eddie’s methods and ready to go. Exciting times ahead! #NUFC — Franko (@_FuntimeFranko) November 5, 2021

Eddie Howe is a good manager.

He will move #NUFC forward over the next few seasons BUT there is definitely a fear his transfer record on big deals failed….

So suspect he’s a transition appt — Muncun (@Muncun) November 5, 2021

Trying to be positive re: Eddie Howe being the appointment for #NUFC, but for all the brilliant stuff he did at Bournemouth, I definitely feel a ‘well what have you done for me lately?’ type situation. Ultimately he couldn’t keep them up and that’s exactly what he’s tasked with — adam (@sweetsweetsauce) November 5, 2021

I wouldn’t take Alex Ferguson because he signed Kleberson, Anderson and Bebe… Howe’s transfers on the whole are pretty good, with some being very good. Wouldn’t have been my first choice but will back him 100%.#NUFC — Matty Hart (@mhart2221) November 5, 2021

#NUFC With Howe pretty much done, what are your realistic transfer targets for January? Personally I’d like us to sign Max Aarons, John Mcginn, James Tarkowski, and Jesse Lingard. They would improve our current squad massively IMO. — Paul Colbourn (@PColbourn) November 5, 2021

Think Eddie Howe is an excellent long term manager (with the right DoF) but a bad choice for Newcastle looking to avoid relegation. Weird one this #NUFC — Gautham Girishankar (@GauthamGtgg) November 5, 2021

We need to write into his contract that he isn’t allowed to buy a single Liverpool player. He has a fetish for overpaying for their dross. People talk about Solanke and Ibe, but Brad Smith was the worst. #nufc https://t.co/jFhWeTuexO — Jake Jackman (@JakeJackmann) November 5, 2021