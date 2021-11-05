 

Howe came close to accepting the job at Celtic in the summer, but eventually opted to snub the Scottish side, who appointed Ange Postecoglou.

 

He has remained out of work since, but is on course to be named the new Newcastle boss after Villarreal coach Unai Emery rejected the Magpies’ advances.

 

 

A large section of Newcastle fans are pleased with Howe being appointed, but there are concerns about his record in the transfer market due to big cash being splashed out at Bournemouth on a number of players who failed to make an impact, including several from Liverpool.

 

Howe took the Cherries down to the Championship and is now set to enter a new relegation battle, with Newcastle.

 

 

For Franko, all eyes are on who is appointed the director of football above Howe, while Muncun admits he has concerns over the manager’s transfer record and thinks he could be a stop-gap.

 

Adam believes that Howe’s best work is a number of years ago, but Matty is keen to defend Howe’s deals in the transfer market and does not think it should count against him, something PJ also feels as he argues all managers make bad buys.

 

Jake wants Newcastle to make sure Howe does not buy players from Liverpool, while Paul is already thinking about transfer targets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 