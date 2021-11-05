Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted his admiration for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, who he feels has taken steps forward as a player.

Klopp’s side are due to go up against David Moyes’ West Ham in a Premier League clash on Sunday, as they bid to continue their fine start to the campaign.

Liverpool made just one signing in the summer in the shape of defender Ibrahima Konate, but they were linked with interest in attacking players and Bowen was mooted to be a target.

And ahead of the Premier League game at the London Stadium, Klopp has admitted he does like Bowen, while he also enjoys watching West Ham play.

“It’s good fun watching them”, Klopp told a press conference.

“They have become a high intense team.

“I like Bowen a lot. He worked his way up from Hull. He’s made big steps”, he added.

Klopp will be hoping that Bowen will be able to be kept quiet on Sunday if he is involved in West Ham’s clash against Liverpool.

The attacker has hit the back of the net on three occasions in 16 outings for West Ham so far this term.