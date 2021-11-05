Newcastle United starlet Jack Young has admitted that the intensity of training has gone up a notch since Elliott Dickman took over as Under-23s boss.

The Magpies tempted Dickman to leave his role at Sunderland and join the Under-23s set-up at St James’ Park; he spent 26 years at Sunderland.

Young admits that training has been taken up a level under Dickman as the players look to make an impression on the new boss.

Dickman has been instilling new ideas and helping the players perform to the best of their ability, the 21-year-old added.

Taking all that into account, the effort to give the best account of themselves before the manager is increasing the levels of the team as a whole, Young insists.

“It’s been the first week working under the new manager and he has given us a lot of ideas and his way of playing to help us all as much as possible”, Young told his club’s official channel.

“It’s been good to have a full week under the manager so we can understand each other well.

“As you’d expect, everyone has been trying to impress him and the intensity in training has lifted a little bit.

“It’s almost like a clean slate for everyone’s places in the squad so it’s been a really healthy change which I think has come at the right time.”

Dickman will be looking to feed players through to the first team set-up, where Eddie Howe is expected to be named as the club’s new manager.