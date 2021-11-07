Leeds United loan star Leif Davis has been dubbed an animal by Bournemouth boss Scott Parker following his performance in the Cherries’ thrashing of Swansea City.

The Dorset-based club retained their place at the top of the Championship table with a 4-0 victory over Swansea at the Vitality on Saturday.

Davis, who is currently on loan at the club from Leeds, was handed his second league start for the side and marked the occasion by grabbing an assist, while also helping Bournemouth keep a clean sheet.

Reflecting on Davis’ performance against Swansea, Bournemouth boss Parker admitted that he had a stop-start to life with the Cherries after joining from Leeds in the summer.

Parker went on express his delight at Davis’ display against the Welsh outfit and explained that he was an animal for Bournemouth, despite making a slow start to the game.

“I was pleased for him. He had to wait for his opportunity“, Parker told the Bournemouth Echo.

“He struggled to be quite honest with you since coming in for many reasons – injury, illness, so it’s been a bit of a stuttering start.

“He’s also a young player who has not got vast experience in the arena, so we have had to work and help him through that.

“I thought he started slow in that sense and he just grew into the game and he was an animal really, with an assist – I was very pleased for Leif.”

Having impressed Parker with his performance against Swansea, Davis will be hopeful of earning more starts for the promotion contenders this season and catching the eye of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.