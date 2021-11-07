Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has stressed the need for the Whites to keep Leicester City trio Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison at bay this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to build on their victory over Norwich City when they lock horns with Leicester at Elland Road in the Premier League today.

The Foxes will go into the game against Leeds looking to bounce back from their league defeat to Arsenal and 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Looking ahead to the game, Leeds captain Cooper has insisted that the Whites will be ready to face the challenges posed by Brendan Rodgers’ side at Elland Road.

Cooper also stressed the need for Leeds to keep Leicester trio Vardy, Iheanacho and Maddison at bay on the afternoon as he feels keeping them quiet would increase the Whites’ chances of winning.

“Could be a back three, could be a back two, but whichever way they go, we’ll be ready“, Cooper said on LUTV.

“Obviously, we’ve got to keep Vardy, Iheanacho and Maddison quiet, that’s what we will try and do.

“The less into the game they get, the more chances we have got and that is what we have got to go and do.

“We have proved we can do it numerous times, we have got 14, 15 players bang at it.

“That’s the boys coming in, everybody off the bench as well, all wanting the same thing and wanting to achieve a big result.“

A win against Leicester would see Leeds rise to 14th place in the Premier League table today.