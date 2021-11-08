Garth Crooks has lauded Raphinha for setting Elland Road alight but insists it is only a matter of time before he leaves Leeds United for a club that promises Champions League football.

The Brazilian moved to Leeds in the summer of 2020 from French outfit Rennes as a surprise transfer, but over the course of his first season in England became one of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa’s sharpest weapons in his attacking arsenal.

Raphinha has been on fire for Leeds this season, scoring five goals in ten Premier League outings, including a freekick in their 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Sunday.

Former top flight star Crooks is impressed with the Brazilian and lauded him for being the Leeds star that sets Elland Road alight with his performances.

However, Crooks feels the best players in the world play in the Champions League and insists it is only a matter of time before Raphinha leaves Leeds to join a club that are a regular in the European competition.

“Against Leicester it was impossible to ignore the Brazilian again [after his stellar outing against Norwich]”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“It’s painfully obvious to me that here is a player who sets Elland Road alight, but the question is for how long.

“Raphinha is a top-class player and most of them play in the Champions League.

“It’s only a matter of time.”

Raphinha’s current deal at Elland Road runs until summer of 2024, and the Whites faithful will be hoping they will see plenty more of the tricky Brazilian in Leeds colours in upcoming seasons.