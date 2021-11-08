Danny Murphy has insisted that Steven Gerrard may not need to take another job as a stepping stone to the Liverpool post, amid the Rangers boss being linked with Aston Villa.

By leading Rangers to their 55th Scottish top flight title last season, Gerrard earned his first trophy as a manager, raising his stock in the process; he has also impressed in Europe with the Gers.

The Gers boss has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Aston Villa following Dean Smith’s dismissal, while it was also claimed that he was among the names Newcastle United’s new owners were considering after parting ways with Steve Bruce.

Murphy, Gerrard’s former team-mate at Liverpool, knows the 41-year-old’s ultimate ambition is to one day manage the Reds, as he wants to be competing for the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 44-year-old added that he is not sure whether Gerrard needs another job before he takes over at Anfield.

“I’m talking from Gerrard’s position and if you’re asking me about his mentality, I would suggest that he wants to be at the top of the tree in management in terms of competing for leagues and Champions Leagues and winning European trophies”, Murphy said on talkSPORT while discussing Gerrard being linked with the managerial role at Aston Villa.

“At Rangers he’s trying to win titles and win the Europa League.

“I think, as I’ve said before, his ultimate ambition is to manage Liverpool and is there another stepping stone between Rangers and Liverpool?

“I’m not so sure there is.”

Only time will tell whether Gerrard will get his dream job and return to Liverpool as a manager, having made over 700 appearances for them as a player.