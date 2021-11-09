Former Bournemouth defender Simon Francis believes that Eddie Howe will bring a good feeling into the Newcastle United camp given how inventive and enjoyable his training sessions are.

The Magpies confirmed the appointment of Howe as a successor to Steve Bruce on Monday, tempting him to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Francis, who played under the 43-year-old at Bournemouth, assured the Newcastle United fans of big things from their new boss given his credentials.

The 36-year-old feels that Howe will bring a good feeling into the Newcastle United camp straight away with training techniques that will get the players thinking.

“He’ll bring a good feeling into the camp straight away because his training sessions are inventive, they’re enjoyable and they get you thinking”, Francis told Sky Sports.

“I enjoyed going into training every single day because you knew you’re in for a good session, you’re going to be worked hard.”

The upcoming international break, Francis feels, will be used to its optimum best by the new manager because of his feeling that it is a perfect opportunity to put some additional effort into training.

“I think that that’s going to be important even with this international break coming up.

“Whenever we had international breaks in the Premier League, it was great because a lot of the time the players would think we’d get a lot of days off.

“The reality was we’d have two or three and then be in every day because he sees it as a perfect opportunity to get work in on the training ground.”

Howe will have a job on his hands to save Newcastle United’s Premier League status at the end of the season, with his team being placed five points off safety.

He has time on his side though with the Magpies scheduled to play another 27 league games before the season ends.