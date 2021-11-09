John Aldridge has admitted that full-back Andrew Robertson has been below par for Liverpool with his performances this season, but is confident he will find his way back to playing at his best.

The left-back has been a fixture under Jurgen Klopp since breaking into the first team but has struggled with his form in recent outings.

Even though both full-backs play a key role in Liverpool’s attacking play, Robertson has only managed one assist in eight starts so far in the Premier League, while Kostas Tsimikas has impressed whenever he is handed game time.

Liverpool legend Aldridge acknowledged Robertson is consistently playing at a high level in the majority of his outings, but stressed he has been below par in recent games.

But Aldridge sees Robertson’s struggles as just a drop in form and has backed him to get back to his best soon.

“Let’s not forget his standards have been like eight and nine out of ten every game”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Now he’s dipped in his form, which happens to all players, and he’s down to a six every game.

““He’s not minging but we all know he can play better. And he knows it too.

“Maybe his confidence has gone a little bit but he knows he can do better. The manager knows, the fans know.

“The fans love him, he’s adhered, we just need him to get back to his normal self sooner rather than later.”

With Tsimikas starting to provide better competition for Robertson this season, it remains to be seen how Klopp will utilise both players as the season progresses.