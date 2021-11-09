Ireland legend John Giles is of the view that Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a disaster when it comes to defending and he believes that defenders should first and foremost defend.

The Reds fell to their first defeat across all competitions this season on Sunday in a Premier League clash away at West Ham United, with the home side coming out on top in a 3-2 thriller.

Liverpool’s first choice right-back Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick and registered an assist against the Hammers, but former top flight star Giles still sees some glaring issues in his game.

Giles insists that the 23-year-old is a disaster defensively for Liverpool and feels they concede more goals than he creates for them when he is contributing to the attacking side of their game.

“I think Alexander-Arnold is a disaster defensively”, Giles told Off The Ball.

“I do not think he even thinks about defending.

“Now going forward he is like an extra man, his distribution is good, he has got a few goals his free-kick was brilliant.

“But I always believed full-backs are full-backs and the main thing you want from is to defend well because I think even with Alexander-Arnold, I think they concede more goals than he creates doing what he does.”

Giles admitted Klopp has had success with the way he is utilising his full-backs, but feels it could be even better for the Reds if they defended and attacked at the right time.

“[The way Klopp utilises his full-backs works but] I think it could be even better if you defend at the right time and go forward at the right time.”

Alexander-Arnold, who is joined by Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, is currently away on international duty with England for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.