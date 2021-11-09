Rangers starlet Charlie McCann insists that it is massive for him to see the standards set by the coaching staff and the senior players and the opportunity to train with them is a good learning experience.

The youngster, who moved to Scotland from England after leaving Manchester United in the summer, has been given the opportunity to train with Steven Gerrard’s team.

The midfielder feels that it is a massive opportunity for him to get to learn from not just the manager and his staff, but also from senior players such as James Tavernier and Steven Davis.

McCann believes that all those at the top level would not be there if they were not good and therefore, players have to look at them and take things on board in order to try and improve.

“Obviously it’s good every time you get around the first team”, McCann said in an interview with Rangers TV.

“It’s a chance to show them what you are about, a chance to develop and learn something new.

“And I think it’s been a good challenge, good learning and development so far when I have been around with them.

“And I am taking a lot of things on.

“I think it’s massive [to learn from Gerrard, Gary McAllister and also first-team squad members like Tavernier, Davis] when you see the standards they set upon themselves and with everyone else.

“You can just pick things out of what they do day to day.

“You see obviously they have played and coached at the highest levels.

“So you have got to look at them and try and take things out of there the way they do things because they won’t be where they are for no reason.”

McCann will be looking to use the chance to catch Gerrard’s eye as he bids to prove he should be regularly involved with the first team going forward.