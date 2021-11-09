Ally McCoist has issued advise to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard that taking the reins at Aston Villa would harm his chances of achieving his dream of one day managing former club Liverpool.

The Lions are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Dean Smith at the weekend, following a fifth defeat on the trot in the Premier League.

Rangers boss Gerrard, who guided his team to end a long wait for the Scottish Premiership title, is among the names linked with the Villa Park hot-seat to succeed Smith.

However, Gers legend McCoist has told Gerrard that moving to the Midlands club could harm his chances of reaching his dream of managing Liverpool.

McCoist explained that taking the Aston Villa job is an unnecessary risk, while retaining the Scottish top flight title this season and Rangers and earning Champions League qualification could further raise his stock, giving him a better chance of returning to Anfield.

“He wants the Liverpool job, right?”, McCoist said on talkSPORT while discussing Gerrard being linked with the managerial role at Aston Villa.

“What if he goes to Aston Villa and it does not work out?

“He has got better chances of success at Rangers than he has at Aston Villa if he wants the Liverpool job.

“So, he goes to Aston Villa and it does not work out, he is not going to get the Liverpool job.

“If he stays at Rangers, wins the league this year, retains the league, straight into the Champions League, great success and he has got a better chance at the Liverpool job.”

Despite interest from the Premier League, Gerrard has not indicated any desire to leave Rangers prematurely, with his current contract at Ibrox running until the summer of 2024.