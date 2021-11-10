Tony Dorigo has lauded Adam Forshaw for controlling midfield against Leicester City in Leeds United’s latest Premier League outing and stressed that type of performance from a midfielder is what the Whites faithful have been crying out for.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has been keen on adding a new midfielder to his squad in recent transfer windows, but had to go into the current campaign without bolstering his midfield options.

However, Forshaw, who made his first top flight start for Leeds on Sunday in their 1-1 draw against Leicester, retuning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines owing to a serious hip issue, caught the eye with a stellar display in the middle of the park.

Leeds legend Dorigo is impressed with how Forshaw dictated proceedings against Leicester despite being sidelined for almost two years and stressed his performance is testament to his strength of character.

Dorigo feels Forshaw will provide an alternative option to first team regular Kalvin Phillips, and share the workload, which is also good news for Leeds going forward this season.

“For him [Forshaw] to show that kind of form is remarkable, it says a lot about his character”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“You know he’s a good lad about the place anyway, but don’t forget he came to a Championship side and here he is two years down the line from injury, playing superbly in the Premier League.

“The reason it stood out so much is that his performance is what we’ve been crying out for.

“We haven’t been able to control the midfield as we would like in many a game this season.

“Another option to Kalvin Phillips helps the team and helps Kalvin.”

Forshaw will have additional time to work with Marcelo Bielsa on the training pitch during the ongoing intentional break, while Leeds are set to return to Premier League action on 21st November against Tottenham Hotspur.