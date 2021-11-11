Jamie Carragher is of the view that Steven Gerrard faces similar obstacles to those he overcame during his spell at Scottish giants Rangers in his new job as Aston Villa boss.

Gerrard took the reins at Ibrox in the summer of 2018, his first job as a head coach, and managed to rise to the occasion, turning Rangers into a competitive side, guiding them to their 55th Scottish top flight title and ending arch rivals Celtic’s quest for a tenth title in a row.

The ex-Liverpool star left Rangers on Thursday and has taken over the managerial role at Premier League side Aston Villa, succeeding Dean Smith, who was sacked after a poor run of results in the league.

Carragher, Gerrard’s former Reds team-mate, is of the view that the 41-year-old faces similar obstacles to those he overcame during his Gers stint in his new job as cynics are questioning whether it is too soon to hand him the reins of a huge club like Aston Villa.

The former defender added that Gerrard will also be constantly under the spotlight as many see his spell at Villa Park as another stepping stone before he ultimately succeeds Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss.

“Every ambitious manager wants the chance to take on Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and now Antonio Conte”, Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Besides that, Villa are the biggest club in the Midlands and one of the biggest clubs in the UK, still seen as one of those sleeping giants who – with the right coach galvanising the fanbase – have the potential to regularly challenge the top six.

“Gerrard now faces similar obstacles to those he overcame in Glasgow, with cynics wondering if it is too soon for him to be entrusted with such a huge job.

“There is also the complication of many seeing him as continuing an apprenticeship until Klopp says farewell to Anfield and Gerrard makes his emotional return.”

While Rangers crank up efforts to find a new boss, Gerrard will have his first game as a Premier League manager on 20th November when Aston Villa host Brighton & Hove Albion.