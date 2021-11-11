Former Scotland international Davie Provan believes that Steven Gerrard’s departure from Rangers has been coming for some time.

Gerrard has now left Rangers to take over at Premier League club Aston Villa, putting pen to paper to a contract to run until the summer of 2025.

The Liverpool legend is putting together his backroom team at Villa Park and is expected to heavily raid the set-up at Rangers for people he knows and trusts.

Ex-Scotland man Provan is not surprised by Gerrard’s exit and feels that it has been on the cards, not least because Gerrard wants more money to spend and Rangers could not offer it to him.

He pointed out that Rangers’ financial health at the moment is not sound and going forward, Aston Villa are going to offer more to Gerrard in terms of growth than Rangers can at the moment.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think it has been coming.

“It was not a slip of the tongue six weeks ago when Steven Gerrard called the board out and talked about the lack of spending and how to get to the next level and they would have to spend money.

“It was not a slip of tongue, Steven Gerrard chose to use his words carefully and since then Rangers have announced another dramatic set of figures.

“The club are deeply in debt, depending on a couple of benefactors, which is never an ideal situation for any football club.

“And with all due respect to Rangers, I think Aston Villa offer much more potential to Steven Gerrard going forward than Rangers do.”

Rangers have now commenced their hunt for a manager to take over, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst tipped as the favourite for the role.