Shay Given is hoping that Eddie Howe can get off to a flying start as Newcastle United manager when the Magpies face Brentford next weekend.

A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was completed at Newcastle at the start of last month and Steve Bruce was then shown the door after being allowed to take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager.

Howe has now taken over as Newcastle boss and former Magpies goalkeeper Given feels like a cloud has been lifted from over St James’ Park.

Newcastle United have work to do in order to get themselves away from the relegation zone, but Given hopes that Howe and his staff will quickly be able to do that now.

“It feels like a little bit of cloud has been lifted from the stadium”, Given told Chronicle Live.

“Hopefully now with Eddie Howe and his staff coming into the football club they can get the results and get away from the trouble.”

Newcastle will welcome in the Howe era by playing host to Brentford on Saturday and Given is desperate for the new boss to take three points from his first game.

“There’s no getting away from it, there’s some hard games coming up and a hard few months ahead of us.

“Hopefully, Eddie can get the lads off to a flying start against Brentford.”

They will face Arsenal following the game against Brentford and have opponents such as Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton to negotiate next month.