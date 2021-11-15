Jamie O’Hara is of the view that Frank Lampard would be a huge appointment for Rangers if they get him, given the credentials the former Chelsea boss currently has on his CV.

The Gers have been thrust into an impromptu managerial hunt following the surprise exit of former boss Steven Gerrard, who took the reins Premier League outfit Aston Villa last week.

Rangers are going through a clutch of names at the moment, with former Light Blue Giovanni van Bronckhorst the leading candidate, while ex-Chelsea boss Lampard has also been linked with the Ibrox hot-seat.

And according to former Premier League star O’Hara, Lampard would not be taking a risk if he succeeds Gerrard at Rangers, as he has left the club in a strong position in the Scottish Premiership while putting together a decent squad during his tenure.

“I think if Lampard takes the Rangers job, I do not think it is a risk”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“They are top of the league, they have got a decent squad, Gerrard has left them in a really good state.”

O’Hara feels Lampard would be a huge appointment for the Scottish giants if they hire him, given he has already managed European giants Chelsea, while also guiding them in the Champions League.

“You have got to look at the fact that Lampard has managed Chelsea.

“Gerrard got that job with no experience whatsoever, which was a huge job for him and he has gone in and done a good job.

“But Lampard has to go in there and back himself to do, if not better than Gerrard, because he had experience of managing Derby [County], managing Chelsea in the Premier League, Champions League football he has got, I think Lampard goes in there with huge credentials.

“It is a huge appointment for Rangers if they get him.”

It remains to be seen who the Rangers hierarchy will bring in to replace Gerrard, however they are tipped to take their time to land the right man with sporting director Ross Wilson leading proceedings.