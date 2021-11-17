Greuther Furth coach Stefan Leitl has expressed his delight at seeing Rangers loan star Cedric Itten score a goal and help Switzerland seal a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

Itten is currently plying his trade at Bundesliga outfit Furth on a season-long loan deal from Scottish giants Rangers.

The striker came off the bench for Switzerland in the second half in their crucial World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria and scored their third goal of the night in a 4-0 thumping.

Furth coach Leitl is delighted for Itten, who found the back of the net in a big game for his country, that also helped them seal a spot in next year’s World Cup.

Leitl also stressed that it is definitely a good thing for Furth that one of their players has helped his country book a place on the biggest international stage.

“I am very happy for him [Itten]”, Leitl was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“And it’s not bad for Furth to have a player going to the World Cup.”

Itten is also earning regular game time under Leitl for Furth and scored in their 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt prior to the international break.