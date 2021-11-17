Rangers are pleased with the way talks are progressing with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but are not putting any timescale on when they want to appoint their new manager, according to The Athletic.

Van Bronckhorst has emerged as Rangers’ top target to replace Steven Gerrard, who left to become the Aston Villa manager last week.

The Dutchman played for Rangers during his playing career and is keen on the vacant managerial post at Ibrox.

He held talks with Rangers on Saturday and again had conversations with the club on Tuesday as negotiations continue to progress.

It has been claimed that the Glasgow giants are happy with the way the talks are progressing and are happy to take their time.

The negotiations now are focused on Van Bronckhorst’s potential backroom staff once he takes charge of the club.

Rangers need a revamped backroom staff as Gerrard has taken a raft of men with him to Villa Park.

The Gers will take on Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday, but Rangers are not necessarily looking to have the new man in place by then.

The club are reluctant to put any timescale on when they will appoint a new manager to succeed Gerrard.