Ex-Hibernian star Tam McManus is of the view that if Rangers have not made a new managerial appointment by Sunday, the uncertainty will help Hibs in their upcoming Scottish League Cup clash.

The Gers are currently on the lookout for a new manager following the surprise exit of Steven Gerrard, who returned to England to take the reins at Premier League side Aston Villa last week.

Rangers are gearing up for a Scottish League Cup semi-final clash against Hibernian on Sunday and as it stands they are led by B-team boss David McCallum, his assistant Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart and player-coach Jermain Defoe.

The Scottish giants want to bring in the right man to lead the club and have not put a timescale on any appointment and ex-Hibs star McManus feels the uncertainty over the managerial situation will help the Edinburgh outfit on Sunday.

McManus admitted that if the Gers manage to hire a new manager, it will be a huge boost for them but is hoping Hibernian will be facing a Rangers team without a head coach in Sunday’s clash.

“A lot will depend on just who Rangers have in the dugout”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“If they can get someone in the door, then it gives the Light Blues a huge boost.

“The players will be electrified by a new manager coming in and so will the fans.

“Speaking to bluenose mates and looking at social media, the consensus seems to be that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the man they want so to have him leading out the team at Hampden would really ignite their belief.

“But if there’s not a new face in there this Sunday the uncertainty will only benefit Hibs.

“Hopefully Gers take their time and it’s my old side who end up letting their hair down again at Hampden.”

The Rangers hierarchy, led by sporting director Ross Wilson, are locked in talks with ex-Ger Bronkhorst over the Ibrox hot-seat and the negotiations are tipped to be progressing in a positive direction.