Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes that there is no need for the Reds to swoop to snap up Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United as he would not get into the team at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for the 24-year-old, who he feels has taken big steps as a player.

The Reds were linked with wanting to sign Bowen in the summer transfer window and could choose to make a move for him when the January window opens.

However, while McManaman rates Bowen as a player, he does not think Liverpool should try and sign him because he would struggle to get into the team.

Bowen, McManaman insists, is playing well for a team in a Champions League position, but for Liverpool the move is just not needed at the moment.

“He’s a very good player”, McManaman, addressing the Bowen links, wrote in his horseracing.net column.

“He’s doing really well at the moment, but hypothetically, if he signed for Liverpool tomorrow, then he wouldn’t play.

“So, I don’t see the point of it at the minute. It could be a great move for him in terms of playing for Liverpool but he’s not going to get in ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Diogo Jota.

“It’s always nice to have lots of players and I’m sure the manager would prefer to have 25 established internationals, but that’s not football.

“Bowen is playing really well at the moment for a club who are in the Champions League positions. Liverpool at the moment don’t need Jarrod Bowen.”

Bowen has so far featured in all eleven of West Ham’s Premier League games, scoring two goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.