Tony Dorigo is of the view that Leeds United have missed the presence of Ezgjan Alioski on the pitch at times this season when they were finding it hard to make things go right for them.

Alioski plied his trade at Leeds for four years, leaving Elland Road in the summer after the expiration of his contract.

During his Elland Road stint, Alioski walked into the hearts of the Leeds faithful with his dedication and passion for the club, and was also known to be a character in the dressing room.

Whites legend Dorigo has admitted that Leeds miss Alioski’s presence on the pitch as he is the type of player that can spark a game into life when the team find it hard on the pitch to get into their groove.

Dorigo explained that when Leeds find the going to be tough at times this season, the vacuum left by the 29-year-old is evident.

“When you talk about characters, Gjanni Alioski was one of those and he meant a lot to the fans and the team”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Certain players aren’t quite as appreciated as they should be until they’ve gone.

“Is Alioski the best left-back in the world? He’s nowhere near that but he performed to a high level and brought so many things to the team, with his energy and giving absolutely everything to the cause.

“Sometimes it was just a tackle or something crazy he might have done.

“At times this season when you’ve been looking for something in a game, he hasn’t been there to provide it, so that sort of thing we have missed.”

Leeds bought in Junior Firpo from Barcelona to replace Alioski, but the Spaniard is yet to convince at his new club and also has been dealing with injury issues.