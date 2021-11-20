Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Leeds United loan star Ian Poveda was left in real discomfort after he picked up an injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Poveda, who is on loan from Leeds for the season, was stretchered off in the first half of the Championship clash with suspected ankle ligament damage.

He did not travel back north with the Blackburn squad after the game as he had been taken to hospital and Mowbray admits that Poveda was in real discomfort after the injury.

The Blackburn boss admits he is concerned about the winger and is waiting to discover the results of a scan.

“He’s gone to hospital, we’re really concerned about ligament damage, he’s in a lot of discomfort”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Normally we would have put him on the bus and let him get a scan [on Sunday] but we are concerned about him.

“A lad who was just finding his feet for us, he has that bit of magic dust, can beat people on the edge of the box and score.

“It’ll be a blow if it’s a bad one.

“He will have a scan and see what the damage is and hopefully it will be good news”, the Blackburn boss added.

Poveda was making just his fourth start for Blackburn and a lengthy absence would be a blow to the winger as he bids to clock regular game time at Ewood Park and impress Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The 21-year-old made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds last term, but was shipped out last summer.