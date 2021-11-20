A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to express their views on sides around the Whites in the Premier League picking up points, with concern about a possible tough upcoming month.

Leeds sit just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League and Norwich City, under new boss Dean Smith, have closed to within three points of the Whites after beating Southampton.

Rock bottom Newcastle United are now the richest club in world football on paper and are expected to invest heavily in the January transfer window, while Aston Villa in 15th have just got the Steven Gerrard era started with a win.

Watford meanwhile, a place and two points above Leeds, thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on Saturday to boost their survival hopes.

Some Leeds fans are concerned about the situation, with Sean believing that on current form the Whites will go into 2022 sitting in the bottom three; he does not though think they need to change from their plan.

Stuart feels Leeds cannot afford to laugh at rivals Manchester United and admits he is worried about the situation.

Darren acknowledged that those clubs around Leeds that have appointed new managers are getting a bounce, but thinks the Whites can take a point from their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

LAM thinks Leeds could be in the drop zone by Christmas and the festive fixtures are also worrying Dave.

William meanwhile is growing concerned, despite other fans telling him Leeds will survive.

#LUFC have a rough set of fixtures ahead. Even on current form we are likely to be in and around the bottom 3 going into January. There’s no reason to panic or deviate from the plan. Our best football has come when we stick to our style and attack teams at pace. #MOT — Seán Duffy (@_sduffy_) November 20, 2021

Truthfully I don’t feel we can take the pee, I’m quite worried, even Norwich are having a resurgence? #lufc — Stuart Weinstock (@StuartWeinstoc1) November 20, 2021

Alot of new Managers got kicks out of teams today Smith @ Norwich, Gerrard @ Villa, Howe @ Newcastle and results didn’t go our way today but @ least Burnley didn’t win. Still think we can get at least a draw tomorrow #lufc — Darren Dunne (@UnitedLeeds_) November 20, 2021

Despite I love to see Man U loose. This does put us in a difficult place in the league now…could be relegation zone Christmas…#LUFC — LAM (@Louismcm111) November 20, 2021

Everyone is winning who shouldn’t be and we play Tottenham away, I mean.. this is has been a mind f##king season already and don’t get me started on the Christmas fixtures if we don’t get results soon #LUFC — Dave (@d_bramley) November 20, 2021