Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have named their team and substitutes to go up against champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Rafael Benitez’s men have been on a poor run of form, but stopped a run of three consecutive losses when holding Tottenham Hotspur to a 0-0 draw before the international break.

Benitez will be keen to avoid defeat at Manchester City as he heads towards a busy December period of games which may shape Everton’s season.

He must make do without a host of players, including Abdoulaye Doucure, Andre Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies, while Mason Holgate is suspended.

Benitez has Jordan Pickford in goal, while Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne are full-backs. In the centre, Michael Keane partners Ben Godfrey.

In midfield, Benitez looks to Allan and Fabian Delph to compete, while Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Anthony Gordon support Richarlison.

If the Everton manager needs to change things then he has options on the bench, including Salomon Rondon and Cenk Tosun.

Everton Team vs Manchester City

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Gray, Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Rondon, Simms, Onyango