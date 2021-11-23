Rangers are pushing to complete a move for Zeb Jacobs, the talent coordinator and head of development at Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

The Scottish giants have been giving special attention to strengthening their roots in recent seasons by providing pathways for their academy starlets to break through to the first team.

With sporting director Ross Wilson overseeing proceedings, youth development has been an area of focus and the Gers are keen on raising the standards even further.

According to Belgian daily Gazet van Antwerpen, Rangers have zeroed in on Royal Antwerp’s head of development Jacobs and are now keen on bringing him to Ibrox.

Jacobs, who also works as the talent coordinator at the Bosuilstadion, is responsible for the individual development of young players in the club’s youth academy.

The Scottish champions see him as a valuable addition to their staff and are now hoping to seal a deal for him soon.

With the appointment of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new boss, Rangers have entered a new era of leadership and it remains to be seen whether Jacobs will also walk in through the door at Ibrox with the club witnessing a sea of change.

In addition to working at Royal Antwerp, Jacobs also has experience of working at KV Mechelen as a youth coach.