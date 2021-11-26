Rangers have added Dutch coach Dave Vos to the ranks with immediate effect and the 38-year-old has become an assistant to Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Van Bronckhorst is continuing to build his backroom team at Ibrox after succeeding Steven Gerrard as boss of the Scottish giants.

He already has a number of his countrymen in place, such as Roy Makaay, and now Vos has also linked up with the new Rangers boss.

Vos has joined Rangers from Ajax with immediate effect, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

The 38-year-old had been with Ajax for ten years, working across various youth teams, and this season was in charge of the club’s Under-18s, who competed in the UEFA Youth League.

Vos successfully completed his Professional Football Coach Course last year.

The Dutch coach started with with Rangers on Thursday as he settles in.

He will be looking to help Van Bronckhorst as Rangers look to retain the Scottish Premiership title and secure a lucrative spot in next season’s Champions League.