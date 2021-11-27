Former Leeds United star Simon Walton feels that the Whites coaching staff may be overcomplicating things for the players after the Yorkshire giants played out a 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Leeds headed to the south coast looking for a crucial win to move away from the relegation zone, but put in a lacklustre performance against a profligate Brighton outfit.

They took a point back to Yorkshire which sees them remain in 17th in the Premier League standings and raised further concern amongst fans about a season of struggle.

Walton was watching on and was surprised with the chaos on the Leeds’ bench as coaches issued constant instructions and the Whites changed shape during the game.

He feels that it could well be counter-productive in terms of creating a negative mindset amongst the players, as well as overcomplicating things.

“It was eye-opening for me, certainly, watching on”, Walton said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I mean, I’ve watched all the games, but being sat six, seven rows behind the bench, it was eye-opening, the amount of kind of chaos that was going on, the amount of bodies running here there and everywhere, raised voices, the arms pointing, conversations going on.

“I understand that coaches have discussions on the bench, I’ve done it myself, but I’d love to see the amount of times we change shape or players change positions during a game.

“I understand there has to be slight tweaks, but there comes a point where players are like, ‘what are we actually doing?’ Or you change shape for the fourth time in a game when you concede a goal or a chance, and it can become confusing and it can lead to a slight negative mindset.

“Against Spurs last week we changed as soon as they scored their equaliser and I don’t think we particularly needed to”, he added.

Leeds are currently averaging under a goal a game in the Premier League this season and next face Crystal Palace, who have found the back of the net 19 times in their 13 league games.