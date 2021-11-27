A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to discuss Tyler Roberts immediate future at Elland Road, with the Welshman struggling to impress on the pitch this season.

Roberts has struggled to nail down a starting spot under boss Marcelo Bielsa since Leeds returned to the Premier League, but has been given regular opportunities in the team at times.

The 22-year-old had only started a single top flight game for the Whites so far this season and it has been suggested they could opt to send him out on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

Despite Roberts being down the pecking order amongst the Leeds attackers, Bielsa has made it clear that he wants the Wales international at his disposal as long as he is ready to stay at Elland Road and wants to fight for his place.

However, ROSSii has urged Leeds to either sell or send Roberts out on loan and rope in a central midfielder in his place in January.

Topman has questioned what qualities Bielsa actually sees in Roberts as he is struggling to see any positives in him being in the Whites squad.

Ron feels that in Bielsa’s eyes Roberts might be a project that he does not want to give up on but stressed the 22-year looks like he is playing under a lot of pressure at times.

James meanwhile insists that Roberts is the one player in the Leeds camp that really needs a spell out on loan.

Graham insists that the criticism aimed at Roberts is fair as he has failed to impress on the pitch time and time again, with his performances being nowhere near good enough.

Lord love rocket has insisted that he would drive Roberts to any club that will take him on loan in January.

