Newcastle United’s wait for a new director of football could drag on beyond the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The new owners have been interested in bringing in a director of football since they took charge of the club and several candidates have been sounded out.

Following the appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager, Newcastle were expected to light a fire behind their attempts to bring in a director of football.

But it has been claimed that the process has slowed down and for the moment, the club are dragging their feet in filling the key position.

Their search for a new director of football is now expected to drag beyond January as things slow down behind the scenes.

Former Chelsea and Monaco technical director Michael Emenalo has provided a plan to Newcastle for January and beyond.

And he is claimed to be prepared to start immediately and fill the position as soon as possible.

But Newcastle are claimed to be keen to conduct a thorough search and do not want to rush into making an appointment.

With Newcastle still without a win this season and languishing at the bottom of the league table, the January window is being considered pivotal in their attempt to survive in the Premier League.