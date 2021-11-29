Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he has an eye on the winter transfer window but stressed that his focus is still on the squad at his disposal.

The Magpies are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and are still without a win in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle are desperately looking at the winter window to bring in reinforcements and increase their chances of survival in the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Howe admitted that he is thinking about the transfer window and he is always looking to how to improve and evolve the squad through new signings.

But the Newcastle boss stressed that he is still very much focused on getting the best out of the squad at his disposal at the moment.

Howe said in a press conference: “We have half an eye on January, as always,

“And that work for me, regardless of what time of year, I think you’re always looking at how you can evolve your team and improve the squad.

“But trust me when I say my main focus is on the players that we have in the building.”

Newcastle will be looking to pick up their first win of the season when they host fellow relegation battlers Norwich at St. James’ Park on Tuesday night.