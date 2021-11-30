Barry Ferguson has insisted that Rangers star Joe Aribo is the best central midfielder in Scotland at the moment and urged the club to tie him down on another long-term contract.

Aribo has started all of Rangers’ 14 league games this season and has netted four goals in the ongoing Scottish Premiership campaign.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the pillars of the Rangers squad and has scored in the last two league games for the club.

Ferguson is a massive fan of the Nigerian and stressed that the goals that he has added to his game have taken him to the next level of midfielders.

The Rangers legend is delighted with the progress he has seen from Aribo and feels the club should do everything to make sure that he signs a new contract.

He insisted that at the moment, Aribo is the best central midfielder in Scotland.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I love him. I just think he is getting better and better.

“I think centrally that’s where he is at his best.

“He is powerful, he has got pace, he has got a brilliant football brain and he is now starting to add goals to his game.

“For me, any midfielder who can get in-between 12 and 15 goals a season is a top midfielder.

“He is one that Rangers need him to get tied down again on a long-term contract.

“I just love watching him play.

“I have seen so much improvements even from last season and he has been Rangers’ best player this season.

“For me, centrally there is not a better player in Scotland in central midfield than Joe Aribo.”

Aribo, who has been at Rangers since 2019, has a contract until 2023 with the Glasgow giants.