John Aldridge is of the view that Liverpool have a score to settle with Everton in their upcoming Premier League clash after failing to win against the Toffees in two fiery encounters last season.

Liverpool could only manage a 2-2 draw in the first Merseyside derby last season away at Goodison Park, which also saw key centre-back Virgil van Dijk suffer a season-ending injury, while they were convincingly beaten 2-0 by Everton in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

On Wednesday, Goodison Park will once again witness the red and blue sides of Merseyside clash under the floodlights; Liverpool coming into the game with just one loss to their name in 13 league outings, while Everton are winless in the league since late September.

However, Liverpool legend Aldridge is expecting nothing less than a fiery encounter in midweek and is of the view that the Reds will have a score to settle with Everton after two physical encounters last season.

Aldridge pointed to how Liverpool were unable to win both of their games against Everton last term and feels Jurgen Klopp might not even need to have a strong team talk with his players because they will be fired up regardless for the clash.

“It wasn’t nice last year at Goodison”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Everything that could have gone against Liverpool, did go against Liverpool.

“And they beat us at Anfield, let’s not forget that.

“Let’s try and get some normality back to it.

“I think a few players will want to settle a score from a Liverpool point of view.

“What happened to Van Dijk and Thiago was nasty.

“Everyone knows what happened and I don’t think the manager will need the team talk.

“It’s a difficult game, it’s a derby, the fans will be up for it. We all know what it’s like, it’s always tough.”

While Liverpool need a win to continue pushing in the title race, Everton’s players and boss Rafael Benitez are under immense pressure to get a good result given their poor run of results in recent months.