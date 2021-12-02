Liverpool linked attacker Karim Adeyemi has revealed he aspires to follow in the footsteps of Reds duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, and leave Red Bull Salzburg for a top club in Europe.

The 19-year-old is among the most highly rated young talents on the European football scene and has been credited with a clutch of top clubs across the continent.

Liverpool are credited with interested in snapping him up from Red Bull Salzburg while the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all claimed to be keen on a move for him next summer.

Amidst growing speculation about his future, Adeyemi has revealed that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool duo Mane and Keita, both of whom left Red Bull Salzburg and ended up at one of the best clubs in the world.

Adeyemi acknowledged Die Roten Bullen have helped a lot of young players to develop and move to bigger clubs and stressed he wants to be playing at a top club at the next stage of his blossoming career.

“In recent years, many young players have matured at Salzburg and then moved to the best clubs in the world”, Adeyemi told Italian daily Tuttosport.

“I think of Erling Haaland, but also of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita of Liverpool.

“Or Dominik Szoboszlai, who moved to Leipzig.

“Obviously, I also have this goal.

“I would like the next stage of my career to be at a top club.”

It remains to be seen where Adeyemi will end up playing if he leaves Red Bull Salzburg next summer, with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona keen on him.