Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa feels that his side’s weekend opponents Brentford are an unusual team in their relentless urge to attack.

After adding three more crucial points to their tally with a win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, Leeds are now set to lock horns with Premier League new boys Brentford on Sunday.

The Bees come into the Elland Road encounter on the back of a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds will be determined to send them back emptyhanded as they look claw their way back up the league table.

Whites boss Bielsa has been analysing Brentford’s game ahead of Sunday’s clash and has revealed that their tendency to always attack with six players is one character that is really uncommon in any league.

Bielsa also acknowledged how the London club under Thomas Frank want to keep the ball in addition to attacking in numbers, all surprising qualities for a team not considered to be amongst the best in the league.

Asked what he thinks are all Brentford’s strengths, Bielsa told a press conference: “A team that always attacks with six players, they have a genuine rush to be protagonists

“They always try to keep the ball.

“This type of description coincides with what Brentford is.

“I say this not just to give a nice answer, but you can verify it.

“Anyone who has seen Brentford play this season can see they want to attack with six and keep the ball.

“That’s not common in any league.

“Even more so when that said team is not within the most prestigious teams in the league.”

Leeds are currently 15th in the league and a win against Brentford will see them leapfrog the Bees in the standings.