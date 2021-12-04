Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Wolves at Molineux.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat rivals Everton 4-1 in midweek with another impressive display of attacking power and have now so far scored 43 goals in their 14 league games.

They travel to a Wolves outfit with the fourth best record in the division over the last nine games, picking up as many points (18) as Liverpool have managed.

Klopp is without Roberto Firmino, who has a thigh injury, while Curtis Jones (eye) is also absent.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip.

In midfield, Klopp picks Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench for changes if needed, where his options include Divock Origi and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams, Phillips