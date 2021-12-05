Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon is confident that there are three teams worse than the Whites in the Premier League this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men needed a last minute leveller to avoid defeat against Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday, as they played out a 2-2 draw.

Leeds sit in 14th place in the league table, six points above the drop zone, but have a horror run of fixtures coming up with games against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool to get their teeth into.

Some Leeds fans are concerned the side may not collect any of the 12 points on offer, but Kilgallon is not thinking about relegation worries as he is confident there are three worse teams than the Whites in the top flight.

“Definitely, there are [there worse teams than Leeds in the Premier League] and that’s a fact”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The games that are coming up, we can’t write them off.



“I know it’s going to be tricky and we’re thinking no points there, but you never know, it’s been done, Leeds did it at Man City, why not?

“In my opinion there are three worse teams in this league. For me, Leeds will be fine.”

With the January transfer window now rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen whether Leeds will dip into their funds to strengthen Bielsa’s squad for the second half of the season.