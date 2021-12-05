Leeds United director of football Victor Orta lost his temper with someone in the directors’ box at Elland Road in the closing stages of the Whites’ game against Brentford, according to The Athletic.

The Whites looked poised to claim all three points from the Premier League fixture when they headed in 1-0 up at half time thanks to Tyler Roberts’ 27th minute goal.

However, they were first pegged back and then went behind when Brentford scored in the 54th and 61st minutes.

The Bees then made life difficult for Leeds in their efforts to equalise and when five minutes were added on at the end of the game it looked like the Whites would lose.

But a late Patrick Bamford goal, just seconds before the end of the game, secured Leeds a share of the spoils.

And such was the tension that director of football Orta visibly lost his temper with someone in the Leeds directors’ box.

The Spaniard was unhappy, but what caused him to lose his temper is unclear.

Orta was having a go at someone in the directors’ box, but will at least be relieved that Leeds picked up a point from a game they looked set to lose.