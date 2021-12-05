Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford outfit to Elland Road this afternoon for a Premier League contest.

The Whites grabbed a valuable win over Crystal Palace at Elland Road in midweek to boost their hopes of putting a run together and climbing up the Premier League table; they currently sit in 16th.

They last met Brentford in the Championship and the last meeting between the two sides at Elland Road saw Leeds run out 1-0 winners, with loan star Eddie Nketiah scoring the only goal.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa has key men returning from injury, boosting his options.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo operate at full-back. In central defence, Liam Cooper partners Diego Llorente.

In midfield, Leeds deploy Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw, while further up the pitch Bielsa places his trust in Stuart Dallas, Daniel James and Raphinha, with Tyler Roberts up top.

The Leeds boss can look to his bench to shake things up if needed and has options that include Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Dallas, Roberts

Substitutes: Klaesson, Shackleton, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford