Matt Kilgallon has admitted he thought Junior Firpo would be a different type of player for Leeds United than the player he is showing himself to be currently.

The Yorkshire giants dipped into the transfer market in the summer to sign a new left-back and zeroed in on Firpo, negotiating a deal with Barcelona to take him to Elland Road.

Firpo has struggled to win over many Leeds fans though, with some questioning signing him, while former Whites defender Kilgallon admits he expected the left-back to be a different type of player.

Kilgallon felt that Firpo would be a more attacking type of full-back and regularly overlap with players such as Jack Harrison, something he wants to see the Spaniard doing.

Asked on BBC Radio Leeds following Leeds’ draw with Brentford what he feels about Firpo, Kilgallon said: “A little bit growing. I thought he looked better at left-back instead of left wing-back.

“When he first came and I looked at him I thought he would be one of those wing-full-backs overlapping constantly, but he is actually not.



“I don’t see him often go round Harrison too much, but maybe he’s been told not to.

“I would like to see a few more overlaps from him.”

Firpo clocked 68 minutes in Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Brentford before being replaced by Patrick Bamford, who went on to score his side’s late equaliser.