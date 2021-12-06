Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he would be in big trouble with the club’s medical department if he does not rotate his team against AC Milan.

The Reds are due to face the Rossoneri at the San Siro on Tuesday evening as they finish off their Champions League group stage games.

Liverpool have already qualified for the last 16 of the tournament in style by winning their opening five games, while AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto are battling for second spot.

With a busy December schedule now upon Liverpool, Klopp has insisted he simply has to rotate his team and would be in big trouble if he did not.

“We have to rotate. We will rotate”, he told his pre-match press conference.

“The medical department would smash me if I played the same team.”

The Reds boss was also asked about Mohamed Salah’s contractual situation and indicated it is more complex than simply agreeing a new deal with him over a cup of tea.

“We are talking.

“You don’t just meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and come to an agreement.”

All eyes will be on how much Klopp chooses to change his team on Tuesday night and whether that boosts AC Milan’s chances of earning a win.