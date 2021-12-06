Matt Kilgallon has backed Tyler Roberts to start for Leeds United against Chelsea at the weekend.

Roberts started and scored in Leeds’ 2-2 draw at home against Brentford on Sunday, however key striker Patrick Bamford is now fit again and came on off the bench to score the Whites’ equaliser.

Marcelo Bielsa prefers to play with a lone striker in his system and has a selection dilemma on his hands for his side’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Kilgallon believes that Roberts will get the vote to start in the game and thinks that the striker deserves another opportunity based on how he has done when called upon of late.

“I think Roberts will start [at Chelsea]”, Kilgallon said after the Brentford game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He has done well, he deserves another start, he scored again today.

“You’ve got Bamford, who is a great goalscorer, but he’s been out a long time and is maybe not ready for a start yet.

“I think at the minute Roberts will start the next game.”

Roberts has split opinion amongst Leeds fans, with some unsure he is up to Premier League standard, while others have backed the Wales international to make an impact.