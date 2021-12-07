Former Everton star Leon Osman has stressed that the Toffees must allow Rafael Benitez to get his own way at the club after the departure of Marcel Brands.

Brands recently left his role as the director of football at Everton following a poor start to the season and the criticism of his recruitment since he took his post in 2018.

With the Dutchman out of the club, many feel Benitez now has the real power in his hands to do things his own way.

There is talk that Everton could bring in a successor to Brands but Osman stressed that Benitez and his vision for the club must be backed unequivocally.

He pointed out that the Spaniard’s arrival at Everton was unprecedented in certain ways and the club must now invest into his plan completely after working so hard to bring him in.

Osman said on Premier League TV after the win over Arsenal: “It’s a difficult situation.

“When you bring a manager in to get behind him and give him the opportunity rather than the director of football.

“I actually think if you’ve brought Rafa in and you’ve got trust in him and you go against the general feeling of the club rivalry and if you have got him at the helm, you have got to back him.

“I think you have got to give him the opportunity to do it his way.”

After breaking their eight-game run without a win against Arsenal on Monday night, the club will look to gain some momentum with another three points at Crystal Palace next Sunday.