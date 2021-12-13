Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has admitted he can see why Everton have invested in Nathan Broadhead, who is shining on loan at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead scored for Sunderland in their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday and the Black Cats sit third in the table, level on points with second placed Wigan Athletic.

The forward came through the youth system at Everton and spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Burton Albion; he was loaned to Sunderland last summer after penning a new deal at Goodison Park.

Elliott is impressed with the 23-year-old and feels it is clear to see that he has big potential, with it being clear why the Toffees have invested in him.

“I’ve been really impressed with Broadhead over the past few weeks”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“He has a good understanding of the game and drifts into some great positions on the pitch that opponents struggle to cope with.

“It seems like he is really enjoying his time at the club.

“He has undoubted potential and that is why Everton invested in him.

“Perhaps Sunderland is the club for him where he can thrive and create a name for himself before he goes back to Merseyside.”

Broadhead will be looking to continue impressing during the course of his loan stint, with Sunderland’s next two assignments notable games, with a trip to Ipswich Town in League One and then to Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-final.