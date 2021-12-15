Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has no regrets over his decision to loan out Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace last summer.

Tuchel is facing a paucity of options in the middle of the park due to injuries and that has renewed the focus on Gallagher’s performances for Crystal Palace on loan.

There were suggestions that the midfielder could be recalled to Chelsea in January but a clause in his contract is set to keep him at Palace for the rest of the season.

Questions are being raised about the club’s decision to loan out the talented midfielder but Tuchel stressed that he has no regrets over it and stressed it was the perfect call for Gallagher.

He insisted that he cannot retrospectively question that decision due to the current circumstances when it was the right thing to do in the summer.

The Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “I’ve said how much we like Conor and nothing has changed.

“There is no regret because it seems the perfect decision for him, and that is what we discussed for him in the summer.

“You can’t take the circumstances now and look back on a decision from July. It’s not possible.

“We did what we did and we are very happy with it.”

Gallagher has scored six times in 15 appearances at Crystal Palace and has been one of their most important players this season.