David Prutton has admitted that he feels Leeds United are tempting fate by allowing Cody Drameh to leave on loan during a period when keeping strength in numbers should be a priority owing to their injury situation.

Drameh made a total of five appearance for the Leeds senior side this season, with boss Marcelo Bielsa relying on him to step up whenever senior players were unavailable or needed a rest.

The Whites are going through a tough period with a clutch of key players sidelined with injuries, but allowed the 20-year-old to join Championship side Cardiff City on loan in the ongoing transfer window, with the player and his agent having pushed for an exit.

Ex-White Prutton has admitted that it feels like Leeds are taking a big risk by allowing Drameh to leave the club at a time when having as many as options as they can alternatives to first team regulars should be a priority.

However, Prutton added that Cardiff, with coach Steve Morison in charge are decent club to join on loan, with Drameh keen on clocking up senior minutes on a regular basis.

“The Whites allowed Cody Drameh to join Cardiff City on loan this week which almost feels like it’s tempting fate at right-back”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“It’s hopefully not something that comes back and bites them on the bum and they need to make sure they are in a position where that does not become the case if other injuries and suspensions kick in.

“It is a strange one but Cardiff, under coach Steve Morison, is a decent place to go.

“I’m just surprised that keeping strength in numbers is not at the forefront of the mind.”

Leeds have been linked with a number of players this month and it remains to be seen whether they will bring in any fresh talent with just over two weeks remaining until the window slams shut.