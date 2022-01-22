Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has admitted that his side knew they had to beat Leeds United due to Norwich City winning on Friday night.

Shelvey scored in the 75th minute against Leeds to earn his side only their second win of the season and the much-needed three points.

Newcastle have been languishing in the bottom three for a while and the win still did not take them out of the relegation zone but Shelvey conceded that the team knew that they had to get the three points as relegation rivals Norwich beat Watford on Friday.

He admitted that it was a massive win given the importance of the three points and the difficulties teams face when they visit Elland Road to take on Leeds.

The midfielder also stressed the importance of his side seeing out the game as he feels they always have the ability to score goals.

Shelvey was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Massive. We knew we had to come and win today as Norwich won last night. Credit to the lads.

“I knew I had to go across goal. I think the ‘keeper gave it a bit of help but a goal is a goal and I’ll take it.

“This is a difficult place to come and play football because Leeds are constantly on the move but everyone battled for the shirt.

“We have been working to see games out.

“We know we can create chances and score goals so it was just about seeing games out.”

Newcastle will now go on a warm-weather camp to Saudi Arabia during the international break and will return with a home game against Everton on 8th February.

Norwich are now just a point and a place ahead of Newcastle in the standings and the 18th placed Magpies have a game in hand.