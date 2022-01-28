A breakdown of Newcastle United’s proposed deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been revealed, which includes add-ons if the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old midfielder is on his way to joining Newcastle after the club worked out an agreement with Lyon following several rounds of negotiations.

The Magpies have agreed to pay a fee of €42m and another €8m based on how the team do with Guimaraes at the club.

It has been claimed that the add-ons are based on Newcastle surviving in the Premier League for the next few years.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle will pay the full €42m upfront and not in installments, which is more prevalent in big money-moves.

Newcastle will owe a fee of €4m to Lyon if they manage to survive in the Premier League at the end of the current season.

They will then pay €1m to the French giants for each season they remain in the Premier League for the next four campaigns.

Guimaraes is expected to undergo a medical under the supervision of Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nixon in Brazil today.

Newcastle’s contract offer will quadruple his current wages once the deal is over the line.