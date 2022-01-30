Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has saluted Liverpool for their capture of Luis Diaz from FC Porto.

Spurs were pushing ahead with a move to capture Diaz from the Portuguese giants, but Liverpool hijacked the move and the player opted to head to Anfield.

Liverpool have now wrapped up the transfer, with Diaz passing a medical and signing a contract; he has been handed the number 23 shirt.

A little taster for Liverpool fans… 🌶️ What can @LFC expect from Luis Díaz?#UCL pic.twitter.com/VYGHcssrUB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 30, 2022

Vega is an admirer of Diaz and took to social media to hail Liverpool for their capture.

Highlighting a goal from Diaz in the Champions League, Vega wrote on Twitter: “What a player Liverpool has signed.”

Tottenham have since moved on to other targets, while Diaz is currently on international duty with Colombia and Liverpool must finalise his application for a work permit.

Diaz netted 41 times across 125 appearances during his spell at Porto and came up against Liverpool in the Champions League during the first half of this season.

He featured in both Porto’s group stage meetings with Liverpool as his then side lost 2-0 and 5-1.