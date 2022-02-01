Giovanni van Bronckhorst has dismissed suggestions that there were talks around potentially dropping Rangers shot-stopper Allan McGregor from the team against Celtic following a poor display against Ross County in their last league outing.

The 40-year-old is the first choice at Rangers and has played every minute of Scottish Premiership football since Van Bronckhorst took charge at the club.

McGregor had a day to forget on the job at the weekend as his two mistakes led to Ross County scoring and helped them hold Rangers to a 3-3 draw, cutting their lead at the top of the table to just two points.

It has been suggested that Van Bronckhorst was considering the possibility of taking McGregor out from the starting eleven ahead of the top flight clash away at Celtic midweek, but the Dutchman dismissed such claims and stressed there were no discussions about dropping the veteran custodian.

“Allan is our number one and has saved us many times”, Bronckhorst told a press conference.

“There were no discussions around taking him out of my team.”

Looking forward to Wednesday’s clash, Bronckhorst added that he always enjoys being involved in big games and stressed getting a positive result is what he is aiming for.

“Old Firm matches are special games; I have been involved as a player and now as a coach

“I want to be successful and to get a positive result.

“I have been involved in World Cup finals, Champions League finals and El Clasicos so I always get excited for these big games.”

Rangers new boy Aaron Ramsey will not be facing Celtic on Wednesday, but Van Bronckhorst has insisted he will be handed his debut in the near future.